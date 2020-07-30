If you have been feeling low lately because of the pandemic, then Tollywood’s loved singer Lopamudra Mitra is sure to cheer you up with her latest single Jani Jhor Theme Jabe. The single, launched on YouTube and produced by Asha Audio Company, also has the talented music composer Joy Sarkar, adding fresh notes to the song.

Jhor Jani Theme Jabe is all about the hope to get back to our normal life like before where we can meet our near and dear ones without any worry.

“We all are passing through a tough time - mentally and financially. The artistes are also suffering due to the restrictions of mass social gathering for the threat of Covid-19 situation. The song is to raise the spirit of each of us and to stand tall against this pandemic. Shot on the mobile, the song is an amalgamation of talents and we are hopeful that our audience will love the work,” said Apeksha Lahiri of Asha Audio Company.

The song is written by Arindam Saha and edited by Hiranmoy Biswas. While the programming is done by Somen Kutty Sarkar, Goutam Basu has mixed and mastered it. The other artistes include flute notes by Sushanta Nandy, backing vocals by Swagata Nag, guitars and voice recording by Joy Sarkar and graphics by Tamal Duray.