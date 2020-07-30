On the occasion of his birthday today, singer Sonu Nigam unveiled his music label 'I Believe Music'.



The 47-year-old singer also plans to release a new single under his label. Titled 'Rudhrashtakam', the song marks his return to the spiritual genre.

"'I Believe Music' is a culmination of a vision that we had a decade back and now the time has come that we bring to you our very own Music Label @labelibelievemusic that strives to achieve excellence and contributes to the music industry in a broader perspective. #ibelievemusic," he wrote on Instagram.



Hours later, he shared the poster of his upcoming single and wrote, "An ideal and an auspicious beginning with Rudrashtakam. Coming soon..." Rudhrashtakam will release tomorrow.



In recent times, the singer has been quite vocal in his allegations against the top music labels in India, who he said show high-handed attitude in the way they deal with new artists. He had also appealed to music companies to be a little kind towards newcomers, saying otherwise more people would commit suicide. It seems with his own label, the singer aims at creating a more suitable environment for the artistes.