Popular Bengaluru-based DJ duo Answer — comprising the suave pair of Arjun Nair and Nishanth Naidu — are all set to take charge of the console at Farzi Cafe tonight. The last time they were here, they opened for none other than the American DJ Diplo who headlined the Vh1 Supersonic Arcade concert at Prism Club. “He is one of the biggest influences in dance music all over the world right now. And having played to a packed club of 2,500 people gave us quite the rush,” says Arjun, speaking to us in-between flights, always on the move for gigs. That apart, Answer also recently played at an official Sunburn after-party to a group of underground music lovers where international heavyweights like André Winter and Oliver Huntemann also played.

They are set to take over the console tonight

Arjun says that both for Nishanth and him, Hyderabad has been on their favourite places to perform in the last seven years that they have been around. He says, “We look forward to every performance of ours in Hyderabad. Because we have built a community there and there’s some magic in the city.” The set they will play at the Jubilee Hills-based outlet will be pushing more of underground dance music boundaries, we are told. “We want to tell our fans, please don’t expect the regular electronic dance music this time. It is a mix of house music that you don’t hear in the clubs. The kind of progressive dance music we will play is making a comeback all around the world,” says Arjun, adding that there will be fresh tracks with interesting edits. That apart, Answer has also completed work on a new two-track EP and signed on with a label based out of the United Kingdom.

Tonight at Farzi Cafe.

8:30 pm onwards.

