Singer Jasleen Royal of Gully Boy fame, who according to Spotify has over 1.7 million listeners in 79 countries, recently released a heart-warming Punjabi number called Nit Nit. The video of the song narrates the story of a newly-single girl who is left heartbroken after a break-up but slowly and steadily her pet - enacted by Jasleen’s pet Kobe - makes her feel better. Now, isn’t that life-affirming? It has recorded more than 7.9 million views on YouTube.

Aren't they cute?

“I wanted to make the kind of music I can relate to! After a friend of mine pointed out that I must capture the relationship I share with my dog, I came up with the idea for this video. It doesn't get more real than this,” says the singer who sang one of the most well-recognised songs from Gully Boy, Jahan Tu Chala. She is also known for famous tracks like Din Shagna Da from Phillauri and Preet from Sonam Kapoor-starrer, Khoobsurat. The Mumbai-based singer adds that Kobe makes the city home for her and the video depicts the exact relationship they share. The lyrics are by Aditya Sharma.

Jasleen’s music is known for its timeless quality. Her voice is distinct and memorable as well. “There are songs which people have discovered after two years of its release. The idea is to just keep making more and more music that feels honest,” says the singer.

At the moment she is working on songs for the upcoming Hindi film, Shershaah by Dharma Productions starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Although she remains tight-lipped about the next song that she’ll be dropping, she assures her fans that more singles are on the way!

