After the launch of his first single, Tere Bina, which crossed 11 million views in just two weeks, Zaeden is all set to release his newest single. The singer-songwriter has composed and provided vocals for Kya Karoon?, which he is launching in collaboration with Artist Originals (AO), JioSaavn’s label for global South Asian artists. Kya Karoon? will delight the modern music lover and take them on a journey of love and nostalgia.

Zaeden has quickly become one of India’s most promising voices. He has represented India at some of the biggest music festivals like Tomorrowland and Marenostrum. He has also played at renowned places like Ushuaïa, Pacha, and Privilege in Ibiza. Zaeden performed alongside Justin Bieber during the India leg of his Purpose Tour in 2017. He also has an official remix of Maroon 5’s hit song, Don't Wanna Know and the remake of Tempted To Touch by Rupee listed in his discography.

Kya Karoon? is based on his memories of innocent adolescent love and is aimed to be relatable for his audiences across the globe, with the video, which was shot in Goa, featuring Zaeden thinking about the one he adores, clearly smitten with someone from a distance.

Speaking about the track at a launch event, Zaeden said, "Kya Karoon? is the first song I’ve written the words for. I travelled back in time to relive my school memories for this track. I used to have a big crush on a girl and was clueless about what to do about it. What inspired me to write this song was to create that feeling of love into an expression that would break the barriers of language on an international level. I feel anyone who prefers listening to soothing music will like Kya Karoon? I feel everyone goes through something like this while in school or college, which makes these lyrics very relatable."

