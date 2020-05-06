The quality and hours of sleep have always been vital determinants for good health and even more so in times like these. Being confined to the four walls of home 24x7, it is getting increasingly difficult for most of us to get a sound 8 hours of sleep. To help you deal with your sleep troubles, Audible, one of the leading providers of premium digital spoken audio content, has launched a brand new slate of content that is perfect to listen to when hitting the sack.

Headlined by world-renowned artists like Diddy and Nick Jonas, this slate has been created in part through a collaboration with Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global and will be offered to listeners, absolutely free of cost.

The Perfect Swing - Nick Jonas

Mindful titles such as Honor Yourself (narrated by Diddy on Sleep) and You are Here (narrated by Gabby Bernstein) are aimed at relaxing and readying your mind for sleep. The Perfect Swing, an inspiring bedtime story narrated by Nick Jonas, is the best way to drift off after a long day. 6 Sleep Myths Debunked, narrated by Arianna Huffington, gives you a quick lowdown on how to improve your sleep cycle.

These stories, many of which are penned and voiced by wellness experts, are a treat for your daily sleep rituals. Relaxing bedtime stories, ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) and sound baths (a technique where participants bathe in sound waves produced by the human voice and instruments such as chimes, gongs and drums) promise a soothing experience for adults and children, alike.

Honor Yourself - Diddy

“Sleep plays a crucial role in managing stress and we believe in the power of audio content to soothe the mind. We hope the sleep-inducing, wellness content across our audiobooks and Suno collection will help people to find peace in these trying times and nurture mental well-being,” says Shailesh Sawlani, country head of Audible India.

Listeners can access this all-new content through the Audible app at Audible.in/Sleep, where they can download these titles, set a sleep timer and cast to their connected devices for hands-free listening.