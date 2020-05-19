Seasonal Affected Beats, the improvised electronic music project of jazz drummer Tarun Balani, recently released its debut EP, 2 Degrees, a collection of songs inspired by mental health, climate change, rapid urbanisation, socio-political issues, and digital existentialism. Now the artiste drops a video for the song Let the Light In, which is a collaboration with Delhi-based singer Kavya Trehan. The song is beautiful and melancholic-yet-hopeful, and it is supported by an by an equally poignant video. The video has been directed by photographer Parizad D and shot by photographer Mohit Mukhi, and features Kavya and Tarun as two people trying to heal themselves and their bond.

“The music of 2 Degrees has an extremely personal narrative, but I am juxtaposing it with what’s happening in the outside world, so that my listeners can also find a part of themselves in my music,” says Balani of his debut EP.



Watch the video here:



