Zara Khan, the new kid on the block who debuted with the song 'Kya Karte The Saajna' in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, has released a new single on Gaana.com.

Titled Jogan, the song is written and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song has an electro house vibe and this has helped the song pick up well on the music app. Yasser Desai accompanies Zara on the vocals.

Talking about how they worked on the song, the artiste says, "I have a setup at home so I would just dub my voice and send it over and when required we all would do a live session which was very helpful. But honestly, we had started working on Jogan before the lockdown."

Zara, who is also an actress, made her debut opposite actor Arjun Kapoor in Aurangzeb. The singer-actress played the lead character in a short film titled Khoj (2018) which had premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2018 and was also a semi-finalist at The Student Academy Awards 2018. The film got her instant recognition for her powerful performance as a 19-year-old Punjabi girl, who is struggling with the consequences of an arranged marriage with an NRI.

"I love acting and music, both. Acting is Like magic to me because you can make the audience feel a roller coaster of emotions through your performance while making music is a soulful experience as it can lift you up in many ways. I am focusing on making more music because that’s one thing I can do at the moment. Hopefully, when the lockdown ends I can start shooting for other projects. Luckily I wrapped up the shoot for my film Imaginary Rain directed by Vikas Khanna and it was a lovely experience as I got to work with Shabana Azmi ji. This something I’m looking forward to," signs of the up and coming actress.