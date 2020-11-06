With Judaiyaan, singer Darshan Raval is back to doing what he is best at - singing intense love songs that strike a chord with those dealing with heartache. In the past, he has sung hits like Ek Tarfa, Bhula Dunga and Baarish Lete Aana which had the same flavour. However, that doesn’t mean that the Mumbai-based singer-composer and lyricists’ discography doesn’t go beyond his favourite genre. If Raval has made us overwhelm with emotions then he has made us dance as well with chartbusters like Chogada from the film Loveratri and Odhani in Made in China. Speaking about his preferred genre he says, “I connect more with sad songs that have intense lyrics and music. I personally enjoy singing them more.”

For the recently launched debut album’s title track, also called Judaiyaan, the 26-year-old singer partnered with the national award-winning singer Shreya Ghosal. A fan of Ghosal, an excited Raval, who intends to collaborate more with her in future, offers, “She is a legend. She has sung over 500 songs and I love each of them. I respect her a lot for her craft and it’s an honour to collaborate with her. It was like a dream come true for me. While making the hook of the song I had only Shreya ji in mind. And it was like an icing on the cake when she agreed to get onboard Judaiyaan.”

Though the lyrics of the song depict a romantic tone, Raval points out that the song and album go beyond that. “The idea of the album was born during the lockdown and it’s about different kinds of judiayaan or separation. For the last three-four months, we were all separated from a lot of people and things that we love and hold dear to our hearts. The album talks about all the judiyaan,” the Ahmedabad-born singer tells us.

The second song of the album, Mujhe Peene Do, is also out and very soon the third one Maa will also hit his YouTube channel. All the songs of the album have been composed by Raval himself except Mai Kisi Aur Ka. Post Judaiyaan, Raval is looking for more collaborations with other artistes.