The latest music festival to postpone its concert, Vh1 Supersonic has announced that the festival will only return with its 2021, as previously announced earlier this year. The festival will now return in 2022.

As part of their official announcement, the festival organisers shared a post on social media saying, "Sometimes, good things fall apart. Earlier this year we ended the festival on a high note with the announcement of dates for the 2021 festival. None of us imagined that a month later our worlds would be turned upside down and a large gathering would be deemed potentially dangerous. As a festival goers experience & safety is our top priority, we’ve decided to call off Vh1 Supersonic 2021 and push the 8th edition of the festival to 2022. We promise you we’ll be back in full force for 2022 to make up for 1 lost year. Until then, stay positive, test negative and #GoSupersonic."

The 2020 edition saw American rapper Machine Gun Kelly and DJ Illenium headlining the show.

