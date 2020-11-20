Musician Anushka Manchanda aka Nuka releases her new track Kashmir, a love letter to the region. The song features the gifted Kashmiri artistes Khalid Ahamed (lead singer of the band Parvaaz), and 20-year-old, award-winning Rabab player Sufiyan Malik.

Anushka gained fame at the age of 17 by winning the reality show Popstars and being one part of the all girl band Viva. Through the project Nuka, Anushka explores the intersections of nature and humanity. Kashmir was in the making for five years, with Anushka’s multiple visits to Kashmir, starting in 2015 for the wedding of her dear friends, and then returning to Kashmir in the following two years to shoot during Chillai-Kalaan, the coldest time of the year. Kashmir is a time capsule of memory and love, in which Nuka sings intensely about the wreckage of nature, reclaiming beauty and its transformation in our perception.



"Kashmir feels like the spirit of Mother Nature, the Earth in her most heartbreakingly beautiful form. I cannot describe in words how I felt in her lap,and it took me years to create a piece that could express my love for the valley. Iam an outsider, yet I wept when I was leaving Kashmir. To me, it felt like home," she says. "The musicality and theme in this track had me hooked to itfrom my first conversation with Anushka. I am excited and humbled to be a partof it," Khalid Ahmed adds.



Watch the video here: