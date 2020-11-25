Singer and composer Payal Dev is unstoppable. The Genda Phool singer dropped yet another song after hits like Baarish, Ek Baat Hai and Ae Sanamm. This time the Mumbai-based singer has collaborated with young TV actors Ashnoor Kaur and Sunny Chopra for the song Bahut Roye. She gives us more insight into her last single of the month. Excerpts:

Another sad romantic number from you and your team… Tell us more about it.

I personally enjoy composing heartbreak numbers. My previous singles Tum Hi Aana and Kyon were also on the same lines and they did pretty well. Bahut Roye is very close to my heart as it’s dedicated to my dad. The song was on my mind for a long time and thankfully finally we got the chance to do it.

When was it conceived and shot?

Basically, we shot the song recently in Dubai with proper protection and shooting rules. The audio of the track was made a couple of months ago and Surjit Khairhwala added the lyrics and Aditya worked on the production.

Did you want fresh faces for this song?

Indeed! We decided to have TV actors Ashnoor Kaur and Sunny Chopra as the face of this song’s video. They both have done a fantastic job and gave justice to the song. It was lovely to see them on screen together.

What’s next in terms of Bollywood project?

I still have many more collaborations and projects in my bucket list, a lot of singles in the pipeline and different genres of songs. I will surely let you know as soon as the release dates are confirmed.