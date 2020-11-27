Sahej Bakshi, aka Dualist Inquiry, collaborates with Sanchal Malhar, the frontman of the rock band Superfuzz for a new track called Closer. The song is described to be about heartbreak and longing. The bass-heavy track is accompanied by a video directed by Bakshi himself.

"Closer is a song about longing! That feeling you have when you find someone that you really want to be one with, but despite their physical proximity you feel like you can't connect – like they're far away. In this video, the female character (Sharanya Narayanan) is acting out the entire story wearing a green body suit. This enabled us to replace her silhouette with visuals that are representative of her internal state. One can not point a finger at what exactly the dynamic between the two individual are. - does he see her real face or is he seeing the same visuals as the audience? - Is she an individual or a representation of a number of individuals? - Who's at fault in this story? Ultimately, each person's interpretation will depend a lot on their own history and experiences. Aside from having composed and produced the track, Sahej Bakshi has also directed, edited and done the VFX on the music video!"the duo say on their YouTube page.

Watch the video here: