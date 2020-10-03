Good news for Sonu Nigam's fans! The singer is going to release his new single, Jo Tune Likha soon. According to Sonu Nigam, who is in Mumbai after spending a large part of the year in Dubai, "The music that you create or listen or give out to the world, depends upon the state of mind you are in. This song, Jo Tune Likha, is a track that captures my wavelength, and is all about absolute surrender to the universe, in a very contemporary, cool and non-imposing manner".

Poster of the song, Jo Tune Likha

The song celebrates the life and its myriad forms, besides celebrating being alive in these times and reinforces the importance of having faith in the Almighty and surrendering to his powers.

Jo Tune Likha is the third song presented by new-age music label I Believe Music after Rudrashtakam and Kushal Chapalgati Nachtati Ganpati. According to Sonu, "The music that we intend to bring out through I Believe Music, is for sure going to be of the highest standards so that when years later people look back at the overall catalogue we created, they will appreciate our efforts".

Sonu Nigam

Jo Tune Likha, penned by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Sahaj, had its score recorded at the Macedonian Symphony Orchestra.

Over the last few months, despite being stationed in Dubai, Sonu has kept himself busy by working on new songs, doing a series of virtual concerts and enthralling his fans with his vlogs. In fact, he was one of the few artistes across the globe who did a live concert in Dubai during times like this.

"It has been a gratifying experience to work on this song and I hope it touches the hearts of people,” tells Sahaj.