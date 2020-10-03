Because of the pandemic, what would otherwise have been music festival season in India, is completely silent this year. But if you're missing the festival vibe, here's something for you. From The Island is an online music festival that will be taking place over the next three months. It brings together 12 independent acts based out of Mumbai. The festival is by musicians Jehangir Jehangir and Clayton Hogermeer in partnership with SkillBox and Misfits Inc.



The names on the bill are Tejas, Pentagram, Nothing Anonymous, The Fanculous, Clayton Hogermeer & The All-Star Band, Ankur Tewari and The Ghalat Family, and many more. The performances will be streamed from Island City Studios.



Here is the full schedule of the festival:

• October 11, 2020 – Clayton Hogermeer & The All-Star Band

• October 18, 2020 – The Fanculous

• October 25, 2020 – Tejas

• November 1, 2020 – Nikhil D’souza

• November 8, 2020 – Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family

• November 15, 2020 – The Colour Compound

• November 22, 2020 – Bombay Brass

• November 29, 2020 – Pentagram

• December 6, 2020 – Nothing Anonymous

• December 13, 2020 – Raghav Meattle

• December 20, 2020 – The Koniac Net

• December 27, 2020 – SURPRISE ACT!

Tickets Rs 399 upwards. Details: Skillboxes.com