AC/DC is ramping up for a big reveal of their new song, Shot In The Dark. The Australian legends have been teasing their return and finally made it official. The band announced that their new single will finally come out on Wednesday, October 7.

With the announcement, the group welcomes singer Brian Johnson, who stepped aside in 2016. The upcoming album which is a follow up to 2014's Rock Or Bust, will feature the lineup of Brian Johnson for vocals, Phil Rudd on the drums, Cliff Williams at the bass, and Angus Young and Stevie Young on the guitar.

In an interview, the band’s sound engineer Mike Fraser said the process of songwriting and recording for PWR/UP was similar to that for Rock Or Bust."I think Angus kind of came into this with a lot of ideas and riffs and not too many completed songs. But that was similar on 'Rock Or Bust'. 'Cause him and Malcolm had written tons of songs before Mal got sick and eventually passed away. So he's got a whole treasure trove of ideas and riffs and all that," he said.

AC/DC went on hiatus after wrapping their Rock or Bust tour in 2016, which featured Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose filling in for an ailing Johnson.

The band’s last studio set, Rock or Bust, was released in November 2014 and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Watch the teaser here