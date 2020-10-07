In support of the United Nations' global initiative Verified, artistes in India have released a new song called Oops! I Shared It Again. The campaign aims to combat the increasing burden and rapid spread of misinformation and fake news around COVID-19. The song is a cover of Britney Spears' iconic number Oops!... I Did It Again and is by youth media organisation, Yuvaa.

The music video for the song on YouTube is captioned Dear Uncles & Aunties, Listen To This Before Sharing #FakeNews and features industry names such as Akash Banerjee (The Deshbhakt), Gurmehar Kaur, Maanvi Gagroo, Nakuul Mehta, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Yahya Bootwala, along with journalists Raghu Karnad and Shereen Bhan. The song's message is "All of us are guilty of sharing fake news. This is an anthem that’ll make you Pause.. before you share. #TakeCareBeforeYouShare #Pause" The song has been re-created by Siddhant Bhosle and has been sung by Saba Azad and Siddhant Bhosle.

Watch the video here:

