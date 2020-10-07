Shashaa Tirupati and Papon's Siyaahii that touched millions of hearts with its soulful melody has been choreographed by a group of dancers into a beautiful cover.

A total of 13 choreographers, belonging to Arun N’ Chetan Dance Company, who are known to have choreographed A R Rahman's concerts, have created this visual symphony that will make you join them and sing along.

Shashaa, who has sung many Bollywood numbers and has been a regular on Rahman’s tours offers, "From AR Rahman Sir's #Encore Tour in 2013 to #SIYAAHII in 2020 I couldn't have asked for a better testament of our eventful journeys thus far. The video warmed my heart with so many familiar and kind faces." She also thanked choreographers Arun and Chetan for the production. "Thank you, Arun and Chetan, for giving a physical manifestation to Siyaahii. Each performer here imparts a legit Vibe to our song. And Nikhilesh my friend, you are tremendously loved!", adds the Humma Humma singer.

Arun Mode, choreographer, Arun N' Chetan Dance Company, said “Due to the pandemic infused lockdown, dancers suddenly lost the platforms – studio spaces, events, shoots etc. where they could express themselves creatively. Having said that, fundamentally, artists are not always good at sitting still, and dancers of all stripes have found ways to stay active, even as their profession entered hibernation. The dance cover created by these dancers on ‘Siyaahii’ is a testament of the same. The response to the video has been encouraging and we thank Shashaa and Papon for all the support.”

Link: https://youtu.be/ geLXnoK2Yf0 (Full video)

https://www. instagram.com/p/CFhIrOyjdPl/? igshid=1ub3xydqelyse