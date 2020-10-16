Jasleen Royal’s music is like a cup of perfect tea on a raining evening, it is soothing in a way that very few things are, and the aftertaste stays with you long after the moment is over. Her soulful renditions like Preet (Khoobsurat), Love You Zindagi (Dear Zindagi), Din Shagna Da (Phillauri) and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (Baar Baar Dekho) are a testament of the same. And, if you think the melody is all she has, her peppiness in Nachde Ne Saare (Baar Baar Dekho) would take you by surprise. Interestingly, one of the few artiste who doesn’t procrastinate at all, the 29-year-old singer-composer went back to making music soon after recovering from COVID-19 in July this year and released an independent song after a gap of seven years.

The number, Sang Rahiyo, is a love ballad that talks about being with the right person. “When we are with the right person, we don't feel judged for our eccentricities. We can be ourselves unapologetically and that's what makes you grow deeper in love. That’s what Sang Rahiyo is about - growing together in love and in life,” says Jasleen. She adds that she had the song ready for some time now and even had people willing to invest in its making or include in their projects. But then lockdown happened and Jasleen decided to release this song on her own YouTube channel, her first in a long time, and started brainstorming on its video.

“I had trust in this song and although I knew it can’t do as well as it would with any big label, I knew it would do well,” she adds. The video has crossed 10 million views since its recent release. It features two young lovebirds experiencing long-distance relationship for a bit and stars Jasleen and Ranveer Allahbadia. The latter is one of the most popular YouTubers in India. Taking us through the making, Jasleen, shares, “Given the pandemic, we had to be extremely cautious and it took us quite some time to execute it. We worked with a limited crew, and all of us were stationed at one place from the beginning to the end of the shoot to restrict our outside movements and contact.” The video was shot at her home in Bombay between August and September.

The track is melodious and has a folkish charm to it, something that is synonymous to most of her work. But if you ask Jasleen about her music, she finds it hard to classify her music in a given genre. “I try not to confine to any labels. But, inherently, I have an inclination towards melody and even if you give me a dance number like Nachde Ne Saare, it will have my spin,” concludes Jasleen who has a few singles and a song in Dharma Productions’ Shershah lined up next.



Quick bytes

A saying you believe in: With great responsibility comes great power (Yes, it's the opposite of Spiderman's quote)

Your dream collaborator: AR Rahman

If not a singer/composer, you would have been: Cricketer

A talent not many people know about: I am really good at cricket. Especially Leg Spin

A book/podcast you would recommend: You can heal your life by Louise Hay

A series you binge-watched last: Emily in Paris and Bad boys Billionaires

Your favourite street food: Momos