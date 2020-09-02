Big Boss 13 heartthrobs Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, are back with their new song and their sizzling chemistry continues in Afsoos Karoge.

Asim, who emerged as the first runners-up of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, shared a poster of the song that is slated to release tomorrow. The song is sung by the young and talented singer Stebin Ben who collaborated with Payal Dev in the song Baarish, a few weeks back, featuring TV heartthrobs Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi.

This is Asim's fourth song with Himanshi. Their first song together after Big Boss 13 was Kalla Sohna Nai sung by Neha Kakkar, followed by Khayal Rakhya Kar by Preetinder and the last one was Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, sung by the renowned singer Arijit Singh. The 27-year-old model has also released other songs, including one with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez.