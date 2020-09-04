While Shashi Suman is a more reserved person with strong roots in Indian classical music, Khushi Soni loves talking and is a deejay by profession. Together, the duo, who met through common friends, create music which has a global appeal but is rooted in Indian traditions. Shashi-Khushi’s recently launched sophomore single Soon, by VYRL Originals, is a fun marriage proposal and will strike a chord with lovers who want to take their relationship to the next level.

Talking about the tune, Khushi, the Delhi-born DJ says, “The song has a folk feel to it and is extremely fun and groovy. It was conceptualised before the lockdown and was supposed to be used in a big movie but that did not happen because the video could not be shot. So, we decided to launch it with an animation video.”

Soon, the English-Punjabi number has a universal appeal and it connects with the two artistes at a personal level. Shashi, who has sung for many big Bollywood films including Mary Kom and Bajirao Mastani offers, “The song connects with me and all of us at a personal level. Lyricist Aditya Ojha caught on to the word Soon and made this incredible song that has so many layers. It’s not just a marriage proposal by a girl, as it shows in the video, it is also about our wishes and desires to be fulfilled ‘soon’. We want everything to happen soon.”

Their first song, High Court also had a fun vibe, but Khushi emphasises that they have a lot more to offer than just fun quirky songs. “We are a versatile artistes. We don’t want to be known only for party or quirky songs. Over the years our sound has evolved and we understand each other better,” offers the 20-something deejay informing that they have a lot more music coming up.

The duo is working on an exciting genre and Khushi who calls his partner musically intelligent, says, “We are working on a new genre which is slow and groovy with lots of R&B and deep house vibe. It is something extremely popular globally at the moment and it’s a matter of time before India gets to experience it.”