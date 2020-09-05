California-based singer Sid Philar has been performing Bollywood music for over a decade now and releasing an original was quite natural. Karwaan has a smooth melody and though it narrates Bangalore-born Philar’s struggle, the song is quite relatable. Here, the 40-year-old singer, whose heart beats for the less privileged, talks about his debut single, what keeps him inspired and more. Excerpts:

What inspired you to release your first single Karwaan?

I’ve been performing Bollywood music for more than 15 years now and it has always been in the back of my mind to do an original. The fact that I bumped into an amazing studio team led by Anurag Mishra just accelerated the whole process. The icing on the cake was the video team, which helped me package the song into a beautiful video at some cool locations. Also, the song actually narrates my struggles as a musician and a human, which I’m sure every individual can relate to in his life. It made it all the more special as I intentionally released the song the day I turned 40.

What made you pursue music so closely?

There are actually multiple factors that have played into this constant pursuit. Music brings me peace and genuinely makes me happy. Over the years I’ve realised that I’m able to make a difference in people’s lives through my music, which gives me a high when I perform for an audience. I’ve also been able to help a lot of underprivileged kids back home through music and fundraising shows that give me the strength to stay motivated. Most of all it keeps me grounded and gives me something to look forward to.

How is lockdown treating you in California?

Lockdown has been an interesting and testing phase of life for all of us. It has taught us the skill of prioritising and knowing the value of people and family around us. Life has taught us that nothing is permanent and that life is very fragile. Music definitely has helped me stay calm and deal with all the madness around me.

Can we expect more originals in the future?

Absolutely! Once you release an original, the sense of accomplishment and high that one gets is beyond anything else. I plan to release the next one before the end of this year. I’ve also been in talks with some musicians in the US to collaborate and release more songs. I’ll always continue doing covers as the audience easily relates to it and it’s the easiest way to engage with them. Also performing for fundraisers for the underprivileged back home will continue.