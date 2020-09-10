British rapper drops a new song titled CTRL and fans are loving it. MIA's music combines alternative, dance, electronic, hip hop, and world music. The 45-year-old artiste is based in London and has a Sri Lankan heritage.

The new song is in support of journalist Julian Assange. Assange founded WikiLeaks in 2006 and revealed US military secrets on the site. CTRL is written in opposition to the ongoing extradition of journalist Julian Assange. The lyrics of the song are:

Freedom of speech

What do schools teach?

M.I.A. be preaching now

World town reach

The song also MIA's herittage with lyrics such as

Gucci gang, gucci gang, gucci gang

Roti gang, Puri gang, Curry gang

Gucci galangalang - make it bang!

and Dark skin on beachI don't use no bleach

Listen to the song here:



