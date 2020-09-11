Music composer Vishal Mishra is all set to launch Hansika Pareek for his new song titled Naina Jod Ke under the music label, Clik Records, founded by music entrepreneur Mayur Hasija.

Naina Jod Ke will mark Hansika's debut in the music industry. Based in Ajmer, the aspiring vocalist is currently pursuing her graduation. Raghav Chaitanya has also lent his vocals to the song composed by Vishal.

Vishal had invited new musical talent through his social media pages to work with him. As he had started out as a participant on a music reality show and worked his way up from the scratch, he decided to launch new talent and collaborate with them for his upcoming projects. He says, "I started my career on a reality show. Over the years, I have worked very hard to carve a niche for myself. The industry has been extremely gracious and has showered me with so many opportunities. I believe that it is now my turn to give something back to them. India is a treasure trove of talented musicians. I am happy to provide them with a platform where they can come forward and showcase their skills."

He also shares that his fondness for new talent is because they bring a new perspective and freshness to the table. "I felt there is an appeal in Hansika's voice. I instantly thought of giving her a chance in my new song, Naina Jod Ke. I hope the audience will be as warm to her as they were and are to me," says Vishal. Mayur Hasija of Clik Records said they are keen to give opportunities to new talent and are grateful to Vishal to guide them through this.

Vishal is known for other hits such as Veere from Veere Di Wedding, Tutak Tutak Tutiya from Munna Micheal, and Jaane De from Qareeb Qareeb Singlle.