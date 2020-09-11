BENGALURU-BASED SHUBHAM Roy played a high octane session for Indulge’s weekly Saturday Night Insta Live last weekend. His medley of folk pop tunes from the ’90s and a mix of his original compositions had us all singing along at home. The singer, along with his folk-fusion band The Shubham Roy Collective, is currently working on a yet-to-be titled four-track EP. “I am releasing the whole EP as singles, over the next few months,” the artiste tells us.



Aye Raahi is a number that talks about how we meet different people in the journey of life, while Kaise Kahoon is about the evolution of love in relationships. “I’m working on a video for Kaise Kahoon that should be out in two weeks,” Shubham adds. The third song is called Cherrapunji and is an ode to the musician’s hometown in Meghalaya. The final number is Procrastination, and is about a boy who’s too lazy to study for his exams —something we can all relate to, especially due to the lockdown!



