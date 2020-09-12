It doesn’t happen always that your wish is granted fast. But fans of Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar are lucky.

Hina and Dheeraj’s brief chemistry in Naagin 5, though as staunch enemies, made fans yearn for more action on the screen and with VYRL Originals Humko Tum Mil Gaye, they couldn’t have asked for more.

Sung by Vishal Mishra with music by Naresh Sharma, the teaser of the video, released today, has soothing notes of the guitar. The music video is about the journey of the undying love of a wife towards her physically challenged husband and the two popular TV stars will be seen romancing and reassuring our faiths in love.

Set to release on September 15, it has been directed by Arif Khan and penned by Syeed Qadri.