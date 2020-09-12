American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen is back with a new single. Titled Letter To You, the song is reminiscent of Springsteen's signature rock music. The artiste, with his 40 year year career, has delivered hits such as Born in the USA, Dancing in the Dark and I'm on Fire.

The video and the song was recorded "completely live in the studio, in a way we've never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I've ever had," Springsteen said in a press release. The video shows the E Street Band recording at Springsteen's home studio in New Jersey.

The album, also titled Letter To You, is slated to be released on October 23. It will feature 12 songs including three unreleased songs that Springsteen wrote in the early '70s: If I Was the Priest, Song for Orphans and Janey Needs a Shooter.

Watch the video for Letter to You here:

