Bengaluru-based singer Aishwarya Suresh lists artistes such as Lucy Rose and Adele as her inspirations, this fact shines through in her latest single I'll Wait For You. The singer impresses with her soft and raw vocals on the song.

Aishwarya was part of the reality TV show The Stage's second season. The new song is also accompanied by a video. The video stars Aishwarya herself. The singer posted on Instagram for the release of the video: "cannot believe this is happening. i love you guys so much, without your support none of this would’ve been possible