They say age is just a number and learning never stops. Veteran music composer Naresh Sharma is a living example of that. At 60, Sharma, who has three decades of experience in the industry and who has worked in over two hundred films including hits like Aashiqui, Dil Hain Ki Manta Nahi, Saajan, Pardes and Dhadkan, is reinventing himself and how. His debut non-film single Humko Tum Mil Gaye, starring Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar, by VRYL Originals, launched today and the sexagenarian tells us it’s just the beginning. Excerpts of the interview:

This is your first non-film single. How has the experience been?

I am very happy and excited. I started my career as a violinist at the age of 14 and I have worked in over 200 films. A non-film single was an exciting idea and I want to continue doing this. There is lots of satisfaction in doing singles. Films are a different ball game and a non-film single has a different beauty. I am going to do lots of singles now.

How did the idea of the single come about?

My dear friend Syeed Quadri and I were once sitting in a studio’s canteen, where my son Mithun was having his shoot. Now when a shayar and a composer are sitting there is bound to be some spark. I shared a dhun and he instantly added lyrics to them. We later developed that song and decided to release it as an independent single.

Composing music has undergone a massive technological change. How was it adapting to the new system?

When I started my career, we used to work with over 100 musicians and the dhuns created were noted on paper. Now, a sound library helps us in doing that! It obviously took me some time to get used to all of it but I have realised the true meaning of the adage - music is like a sea. Learning never stops and I am also not stopping.

Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar have worked in this song. How was it having them on board?

It’s like the song was meant for them. They look so great together and they are amazing actors. The song is about saying thank you to your loved ones, something that we don’t do because we take things for granted.

What else can we expect after this?

Humko Tum Mil Gaye is just the beginning. It’s also like mujhe bohot kuch mil gaya (I have got so much).