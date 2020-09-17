Another Kind Of Green drops a new single, Moonlight Swing
Another Kind Of Green aka AKOG is all ready to drop their debut album Plain Good Feeling. The fourth single from the album is titled Moonlight Swing and was released a few days ago. "We used the pandemic as a unique opportunity to make a whole lot of our beloved fans sing the super catchy refrain on this track!" says the band.
The song has a peppy riff, and a tune you can sing along to. It is about a traveller taking off into the night in their car, and the pure joy that comes with the feeling. The band posted on their YouTube page:
"Revolving around a riff that's catchy, simple and very sing-able, the song plays with the idea of a traveller finding pure expression by riding off into the night; the "Moonlight Swing" is the phrase we use to personify the euphoria that such a person experiences. Much like the theme, the song is a fun ride in itself with frequent changes in keys and time-feels, with all of it centering around the easy, pleasing main riff of the song which was sung by a bunch of our fans on the record!"
Watch the video here: