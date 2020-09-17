Another Kind Of Green aka AKOG is all ready to drop their debut album Plain Good Feeling. The fourth single from the album is titled Moonlight Swing and was released a few days ago. "We used the pandemic as a unique opportunity to make a whole lot of our beloved fans sing the super catchy refrain on this track!" says the band.

The song has a peppy riff, and a tune you can sing along to. It is about a traveller taking off into the night in their car, and the pure joy that comes with the feeling. The band posted on their YouTube page:

"Revolving around a riff that's catchy, simple and very sing-able, the song plays with the idea of a traveller finding pure expression by riding off into the night; the "Moonlight Swing" is the phrase we use to personify the euphoria that such a person experiences. Much like the theme, the song is a fun ride in itself with frequent changes in keys and time-feels, with all of it centering around the easy, pleasing main riff of the song which was sung by a bunch of our fans on the record!"

Watch the video here: