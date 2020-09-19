Punjabi popstar Jassie Gill's new song Pyaar Mangdi that released on September 15 has garnered over 7M views within four days.

The love ballad conveys a love story. Talking about Pyaar Mangdi, Jassie, who has some of the most popular romantic ballads to his credit, says, "I love crooning romantic songs. When this song came my way, I was super excited. It is a lovely song that will stay with you for a long time. I hope that people shower the same love on this as much as they have on my other songs and singles."

The lyrics for Pyaar Mangdi are penned by Happy Raikoti with music composed by Avvy Sra. The song is produced by EYP Creations' Nikhil Dwivedi. Rahul Chahal has directed the video for the single.

The song was shot in Canada. Jassie reveals that he hired the local team in Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan, and while shooting they took care of the safety of the cast and the crew because of the pandemic. To keep all health risks at bay, the song was recorded at his own studio in Canada which is located in the basement of his house.

Shooting during the new normal was a rather unique experience for the entire team. "It was a lovely experience shooting for the song in Canada. The locations are beautiful. We also hired the local crew and took extra precautions during the shoot. All in all, it was an experience worth remembering," he shares.



Watch the song here: