Composer Kshitij Tarey who is known as the voice of songs such as Aye Khuda from Murder 2, Madhno from Lamhaa and Tose Naina Laage from Anwar has now composed music for a short film titled Soulsathi for Eros Now.

Released on September 14, it stars Adah Sharma is an out of the box role. Kshitij has composed and given the background music for the film. One of the highlights is the composer's recreation of Rabindranath Tagore's iconic Ekla Chalo Re song. Kshitij has given it a modern touch while keeping the essence of the song intact. The new version also has English lyrics added to it.

A few days prior to this, the composer dropped a single titled Fan Ho Gaya starring Shakti Arora and Nehaa Saxena. Watch the song here. The song is a huge success because of the foot-tapping music that makes it a great party number. Commenting on the track, he says, "Fan Ho Gaya has been received very well by music lovers and we are thrilled with the response. This kind of appreciation encourages me to create better music. In the case of Soulsathi, that's directed by my dear friend Abir Sengupta, it was an honour to work on Rabindranath Tagore's iconic track Ekla Chalo Re and I hope I have done justice to it. Apart from Soulsathi, there are three more web series projects lined up this year on leading OTT platforms."

In the independent space, Kshitij has created a niche for himself by releasing several tracks like Bandeya and Ilteja.