Composer Raajeev V Bhalla and singer Benny Dayal are determined to make the world smile through the troubled times of pandemic and to build upon the love that already exists.

And their latest track Jee Le celebrates life and more. This joyful collaboration is a song of hope, encouraging the world not to overthink and just live in the moment.

Music composer, lyricist, and singer Raajeev V Bhalla says he wrote the song to cheer people who feel bogged down by the day to day life in the post-Covid-19 world. He says, "We cannot keep worrying all the time and lose the joy that we have right now. We must live big, shine bright and soar high, no matter what the lows," adds Rajeev.

Poster of Jee Le

The guest artistes tell that this song was a great opportunity to come together, encourage each other, and collaborate to spread positivity and optimism.

Benny Dayal

Benny Dayal, the voice of hits like Bang Bang and Daaru Desi adds, "When I was approached by Raajeev for this song, I was game immediately because I have personally been a fan of his music. Moreover, the world needs a dose of positivity and hope. We may not have everything right now but we all have something to be grateful for so the song reminds you to focus on that. And to remember that we are all the rockstars of our own lives".

Both Raajeev and Benny are grateful to all artistes who have made special appearances in the video including Vishal Dadlani, Salim Merchant, Armaan Malik, who shot from the safety of their own homes to share the uplifting message of the song.