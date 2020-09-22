Almost a year ago, city-based singer-songwriter Sidharth Bendi released his EP, Lost. He had also told Indulge that he plans to go on multi-city tours and take his music to listeners in the other parts of the country. However, given the COVID-19 situation he had to give up on that but this Saturday he is taking the virtual route. Apart from celebrating one year of his EP, he and the team of the NGO he founded, The Beautiful World Movement, are also hosting the concert for a cause. All the money from the concert will be directed towards COVID relief measures for underprivileged children at the orphanages across Hyderabad.

“This year was supposed to be one dedicated to touring, with plans to travel all across the country with my latest music. Since that couldn't happen, I'm hosting this gig as an opportunity to make up for it,” says the singer in his early twenties. One can expect his top-notch tunes from his last EP like the title track Lost and While Your Man. Some of his old favourites, One In A Million from his first EP will feature on his to-perform list for the Saturday concert.

In the last few months, he did end up making a lot of music though. The singer took up an Instagram challenge where his followers gave him topics to write about and he wrote full-length songs and posted them! “I intend on completing all of those songs in the future. The event itself, however, will focus on the released music and maybe a couple of newer songs that I've already been performing,” says the musician talking about his creative process currently.





Saturday, at 8 pm. Ticket: Rs 300.