A song on suicide prevention is the latest release from the music label Velvet Vibes. Titled Jaana Zaroori Tha, the track is penned, composed and sung, by Tejas Gambhir who is well-known for his previous single, the Corona Song that went viral online.

Jaana Zaroori Tha is shot in the picturesque locales of Goa and conveys the important message of discussing mental health and related issues such as anxiety and depression. The lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic witnessed a sharp rise in mental health issues and cases. To address this situation, the makers decided to work on Jaana Zaroori Tha. Talking about the song, Miket Kanakia, founder of Velvet Vibes, shares, "Jaana Zaroori Tha comes from a personal space. I hope we can reach out to a wide audience with it. Our first song (Hate The Way featuring Rameet Sandhu and Sobhita Dhulipal) received a lot of love and we hope our second song turns out to be even bigger. It is a very special and important song. Tejas Gambhir has done a great job with the track."

The song video is directed by Shanawaz Nellikunnil and produced by Mourjo Chatterjee. It features actor Shray Rai Tiwari.

Producer Mourjo Chatterjee says, "My first collaboration with Miket was very successful and so our expectations are quite high from Jaana Zaroori Tha. Our goal was to initiate a dialogue on mental health and I hope that the song has done so in a sensitive way."

The singer and composer, Tejas shares that working on this song was quite a challenge. "It is quite a sensitive issue, and if we can bring about a change through entertainment, then we will consider it to be successful. I hope we can achieve what we had set out to with this song and I wish that the audience will be as receptive of it as they had been of my earlier track."