Popular bass producer MojoJojo aka Akshay Johar has just dropped his second track Sone De from his sophomore album, AndarRated. A complete departure from the uptempo first track, Duniya, Sone De is a reflection of the anxiety and sense of uncertainty that he felt in April this year during the start of the lockdown.

Channelling those emotions into his creative process led him to create this very personal, intimate, and laid-back track that transports the listener into a dreamlike place. Matched with an equally whimsical music video, Sone De is already trending on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. The track reflects upon insomnia that the artiste developed as a result of the initial anxiety he felt due to the loss of opportunity during to the lockdown.

MojoJojo

Sone De is an experience that serves to calm the listener and provide a momentary get away from the anxieties they might be feeling as a result of similar circumstances. “Sone De is different from Duniya and has a completely different vibe. It is a composition that I wrote when I was most vulnerable and uncertain but I also hope the song gives a sense of comfort to the listeners and keeps them company during those late-night solo listening sessions. It is a gift to all listeners and fans who may be looking for an occasional pick-me-up during their day to day conundrums,” says MojoJojo.

The song is the result of a team-up with vocal powerhouses Akshay Oberoi and Tyesha Kohli, (who featured on his previous tracks, 'Akela' and 'Sapne', respectively) and blends Lo-Fi, pop and Indian folk, in his signature style. Sone De has been trending on several charts across platforms like Spotify and Apple Music since its release.

The cover of Sone De

AndarRated aims at catering to a wide spectrum of listeners with a total of 9 tracks that will be released as a part of this album. While each track has a different vibe, it still maintains MojoJojo’s distinct style of Indian arrangements with a desi bass grain.

This album is a representation of the past 12 years of his journey. A firm believer of paving one's own path, he believes that one’s inner voice should be their true source of strength and that instead of waiting around for external validation, one must accept their inner voice as their guiding star.