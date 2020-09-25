Asim Riaz of the Big Boss 13 fame is unstoppable. The Kashmir-born model seems to be a favourite among singers and music labels as he is making back to back appearances in music videos.

The latest one to add to his repertoire is the reboot version of Badan Pe Sitare. This retro pick which originally featured Shammi Kapoor is sung by the young and talented Stebin Ben who is known for giving the most sonic twists to cover songs. Sehnoor teams up with Stebin for the song and also features in the video alongside Asim. The song has been penned by Kunaal Vermaa who has also released multiple hits in the last few months. Rakul Singh and Som Riggs music will make everyone hit the dance floor.

This is Asim’s seventh music video and second song of the month. His last release Afsoos Karoge was with Himanshi Khurana and it was also sung by Stebin Ben.