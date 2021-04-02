Music composer Vipin Patwa who shot to fame with his compositions in Bombay Diaries and Main Aur Charles and who recently earned praise for Matlabi Yariyan in Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The Train, dropped a new single Aao UP Chale. Dedicated to UP tourism, the song is penned by Kapil Sharma. Excerpts:

What was the idea behind the song?

The idea behind creating this song was how we can help enhance Uttar Pradesh’s culture and tourism. What’s so special about Uttar Pradesh is that we all know that many saints, gods and goddesses have all originated from Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi Vishwanath like Ram, Krishna, Buddha, Mahavir, Kabir and Tusli. So we wanted to make something that will which help us connect with the culture and tourism of UP.

Was it commissioned by the govt?

This is commissioned by M J Ravikumar senior IAS officer, who is the secretary of Tourism And Culture ministry.

Tell us about the song in detail.

The song has been written by Kapil Sharma a bureaucracy. The music is done by me and I also sang in it. The inauguration was done last week Yogiji. The song will be played and sent across all the districts of Uttar Pradesh.

What else are you working on?

Other than this you can see my upcoming work in Nikamma. I have also made a song on Kumbh which has been sung by Anup Jalota ji which will be released soon.