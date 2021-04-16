MUSICIANS ZOE SIDDHARTH and Urgen Yolmo first met on the reality show, The Stage. “We became friends quite quickly, and it was not long after that, that we realised our shared passion for creating content, vlogging and just breaking out into song,” says Zoe. This led to a collaboration which first started out with covers, and has now culminated in their debut single, With Me, a song of love and longing.



Since Zoe and Urgen don’t live in the same city (Zoe is in Mumbai, while Urgen is in Bengaluru) recording and making music isn’t always easy. Once when Urgen was leaving to go back to Bengaluru, he

picked up the guitar and started humming the lines ‘stay with me’, and that’s how the song came to be.

“I remembered this old folk tale about a girl who is waiting for her lover to return but he never does and she eventually turns to stone. This gave birth to a story in my head about a soldier and the love of his

life having a conversation about him leaving and how she is imploring him to stay, but also understand-

ing why he has to leave,” Urgen explains when asked about the theme of the song and the accompanying music video that captures this wistfulness.



The song has elements of many musical genres such as pop, R&B and folk. Zoe takes inspiration from

string vocal talents such as Ariana Grande, Amy Winehouse and Christina Aguilera, and one can see these influences in the song. Urgen’s idols are the likes of Justin Timberlake and Ray Charles. As for the future, the duo says it is itching to perform live gigs but is waiting for things to get better. Until then fans can keep an eye out for new music and some exciting collaborations.

Available on online streaming

platforms on April 17