There couldn’t have been a better tribute to the doyen of Indian classical danseuse Uday Shankar. Jubin Mitra, who has been highly influenced by the award-winning dance style of Shankar has collaborated with a host of artiste and has composed a beautiful instrumental composition - Divine Emotion, released worldwide by Amara Muzik. A tete a tete with Jubin, an independent artiste who composes music for different projects and develops visual concepts at the international level too. Excerpts:

Describe the composition of Divine Emotion in brief.

My involvement with Uday Shankar dance style from Udayan now known as Udayan kalakendra is quite old and that led to my expertise in blending visual concepts through an art form named Jubin Art, thereby leading to the composition of this track. For me, this composition is very special. Here I have collaborated with eminent personalities like Dr. Subir Ray in flute, Arnab Bhattacharya in Sarod, Soumalya Chakraborty in Sitar, Pushpendu Chatterjee in Esraj, Kausheyo Roy in Violin, Kingshuk Chakraborty in Percussions, Kunal Biswas in Bass, Sarthak Sen in Tabla, Dipsree and Angira Manna in Dance. Sourya Mukherjee in the man behind the camera and Mainak Karmakar and Biman Roy have arrangements and mastering it.

Why have you made this composition as of now this year?

It’s my deep connection with the Shankar family that egged me to do it. It has been a dream for me to translate the Uday Shankar dance style into music. The inspiration behind was Uday Shankar’s Kalpana which is to date so refreshing. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support from the beautiful musicians. Now Amara Muzik has taken the effort to release this Divine Emotion worldwide, a challenging project for them.

What do you think about Uday Shankar’s legacy?

For me, Uday Shankar is the creator of the creative world. His own dance style is so natural and connected with normal life that each step we walk has a rhythm that translates expression. And since I was into this style for more than 12yrs under the guidance of his Guru Smt. Mamata Shankar. Uday Shankar and Amala Shankar are so connected with roots that all their productions and each detail have the essence of our culture.