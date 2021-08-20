Singer-composer Raahul Jatin wants to compose tunes that touch the heart

Singer-composer Raahul Jatin is on cloud nine. His fourth single, Bin Tere, a collaboration with his composer father Jatin Pandit has already crossed seven lakh views. “I am very happy with the response. When I try to compose a song it’s important for me that the tune moves me emotionally and when I came up with this tune, my father loved it. Technically it’s not similar to the older version of Bin Tere, it just happened to have the same hook,” shares Raahul. Excerpts from a conversation.

How do you plan to grow as a musician?

The most important thing is to keep practicing and discovering new things. Also, coming out with new songs frequently is very important because social media has become very crucial for new-age artistes.

What kind of music would you like to be known for?

I would want to be known for good music. I don’t think I have any specific genre, I listen to all sorts of songs and music, and whatever inspires me, I try to incorporate that into my own songs. My goal is to create music that’s moving.

Jatin Pandit with son Raahul Jatin

Any Bollywood actor for whom you would want to lend your voice?

I would be really excited if I get to sing for Akshay Kumar because I really like him as a human being and try to follow his lifestyle.

What are your upcoming projects?

There are a couple of songs planned out that we will be shooting very soon and there’s a collaboration coming up soon.

Does having an illustrious father put extra pressure on you?

I don’t think I’m the type who really takes too much pressure. My goal is always to do my best and I just let the audience decide what they think and I don’t think about anything else too much.

Raahul Jatin

Favourite lyricists?

Majrooh Sultanpuri, Anand Bakshi, Javed Akhtar, Prasoon Joshi, and Sameer.

Favourite composer?

There are many great composers including Vishal-Shekhar and Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy but my favourite is definitely Pritam.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas