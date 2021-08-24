Actors Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra are back on-screen with a new single, Bepanah Ishq

Naagin 5’s star couple Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra are back with another music video Bepanah Ishq, and their fans couldn’t have asked for more. The VYRL Original single is a continuation of their debut video Bepanah Pyaar and has the same team – singers Payal Dev and Yasser Desai.

Their sizzling chemistry continues in the second edition of the music video, directed by Prayrit Dev where we see the two love birds living together in a hill station while a cop is on a hunt. The concluding scene of the video with a gunshot as the cop reaches Sharad’s location, gives a clear indication that there will be another song in the future. This leaves the fans elated for sure.

Commenting on the song, Sharad, who was also seen in a music video Idhar Dekho, tells us, “I feel really special to have collaborated with the whole team again. The audience has showered so much love on our previous video, and this is again going to make them feel emotional and loved at the same time.” Pitching in Surbhi adds, “Sharad and I had so much fun shooting this track in the picturesque location. Also, the storyline is thrilling and I am sure everyone is going to love and appreciate all the hard work we’ve put in creating the 2.0 version!”



Surabhi and Sharad were seen in Naagin 5 as Naagin and Cheel and their love-hate relationship struck a chord with the Naagin fans.

