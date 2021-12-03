Balasubrahmanya Kasyap Kanakapuri talks about his recent release, Khoya Sa

Hyderabad-based Kasyap Kanakapuri looks at age as just a number. He started playing piano when he was six and later (at 17 years) worked on movies like Asuran, Saaho, and Antariksham as part of the music team. His first pop single, produced by Sony Music India’s label — Day One, Khoya Sa, a story about ‘love at first sight’, is out and we catch up with the musician to find out more about his song and his future projects. Excerpts:

Can you tell us about your track Khoya Sa?

At the end of July this year, I was playing around with my guitar while humming random lyrics and after a point, the idea of Khoya Sa came to me. Then, I picked my mic and recorded the entire tune in just one hour. It has to be my fastest composition. The song has an interesting infusion of elements. It is a pop number at heart, but we used several guitar beats and also included bossa nova (a popular Brazilian music trend, which is a mix of samba and jazz).

The song also is close to my heart since I was experiencing something similar in my personal life too. I believe that is how the tune was born.

Why did you pick a café to shoot the music video?

The way the song has been written and composed, a cafe seemed to be the right backdrop for our music video. Also, the idea of falling in love at the very first sight over a cup of coffee seems like it could happen to a boy like me (laughs).

What is your thought process like when you work on a love song?

I think to create a love song the musician has to bring a part of their personal experiences to the track. Be it a happy number or a heart-breaking melody, when the artiste adds a personal touch, it reflects in their work. Khoya Sa is a sweet and innocent take on romance and born out of my own experiences.

After working simultaneously on independent tracks and film music, what do you think is your calling?

Working on movies is such a unique experience. The exposure and experience one gets are limitless. While I would love to work (on more movies) if a great opportunity and script comes my way, I think I would want to focus on my independent music more.

How did you get into music (as a career choice)?

I started when I was six and initially even played a lot just for attention in my friends’ circle. While I was quite serious about music, I also planned to pursue CA. One year into it, I dropped out and here I am — a full-time singer and songwriter.

Being a Hyderabadi, is there a chance you’d tap into Telugu music?

Definitely. What usually happens is, when I am working on a tune, I don’t approach it as a Hindi song or English song. I work first on the concept and then on the lyrics. So, if my next song seems ideal for a Telugu-lyrical composition, then it will be a Telugu song.

Khoya Sa is streaming on all online platforms.

