Actress Padmini Kolhapure reignites her musical genes with Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara

Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure’s recreation of the iconic song “Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara” from 1982 film Prem Rog has taken the internet by storm ever since its release on YouTube this 7th December. The original film song saw Kolhapure essaying the role of a daughter preparing to leave for the in-laws’. Almost forty years down the line; the recreation has been sung by her and expresses the emotional turmoil of a mother who has to let her daughter who is now betrothed. We talk to Kolhapure about this joint production of Sa Re Ga Ma and Dhamaka Records, helmed by her son Priyaank Sharma.

Why did you decide to recreate this song?

The film holds a special place in my heart. The journey has been incredible over the past forty years and calls for a homage to its legendary director Raj Kapoor. There could have been no better time as December is his birth month. It is striking how Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara had created ripples across audiences back then and is still on trend as I see so many Instagram reels every other day featuring the original.

You have switched roles in this avatar of the song? How was the experience?

We did not want to change anything about the original except for that it was sung from the perspective of the mother of a newly wedded daughter. The song is subtler and has been mellowed down to be at par with the required emotions.

You hail from a family of musicians, yet we have seen so little of you singing?

My father was a classical vocalist and the almost extinct stringed instrument Rudra Veena has been a part of our family tradition for generations. Both me and my elder sister Shivangi have sung for films like Yaadon ki Baraat and Kitaab but eventually I sidetracked music as a profession and took uo acting by choice. Playback singing would have definitely been my career choice had it not been the other way.

It was due to my son’s encouragement that I took to singing for the new Yeh Galiyaan Yeh Chaubara. It has been challenging to recreate a song that was originally sung by my aunt Lata ji. However, she was happy to hear how the song turned out.

You recently took to the OTT platform with a new webseries…

Dil Bekaraar on Disney+ Hotstar released last month and is a family drama that will transport the viewers to the golden era. Working on a web series is challenging as the actor needs to keep up with the character’s trajectory with every episode. But any platform for that matter is of negligible relevance to an actor since he or she has to perform.

If you could share a few of your upcoming projects…

The way ahead is yet unplanned but I would definitely be intrigued to take up interesting characters on my way. On the musical front, I would love to voice an original in the near future.