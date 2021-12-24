Jeet Gannguli traces the evolution of Bengali commercial music

An 18th generation musician in his family, Jeet Gannguli has pulled Bengali commercial music up a notch higher. The composer of unforgettable melodies from Aashiqui 2, Khamoshiyaan, Premer Kahini & Challenge accredits his father Kali Ganguly for all his success.

“My mother introduced me to music with Rabindra Sangeet when I was just 5, while my father introduced me to the technical concepts of notations, pitch & scale. The earliest memory I have of penning a tune is for a school play called Shottyi Bhooter Goppo which later on was reversed with Dhaker Taale Komor Dole in 2009 on the same tune”, reminisces Jeet.

In early 2000, when Jeet visited Kolkata with his wife during the Pujas, he was badly dissapointed to hear not a single Bengali music played across pandals. "Bengali film music industry had hit an all-time low then and I took an oath to change the soundscape here. It took me a while to find my footing but I have never had to look back after Rimjhim E Dharate, the hit song from the film Premer Kahini”, says Gannguli who debuted as a composer with the film Premi in 2004.

The musician feels that reality shows bring to the fore many hidden talents. “The present times call for a complete artist who is not just talented but intelligent too. A budding musician needs to be tech savvy as independent music over digital spaces are gaining momentum after the pandemic” he quickly points out. With OTT platforms booming the songwriter has taken it as a challenge to deliver hits over the digital space.

“I have been looking forward to theatrical releases post pandemic and have finally seen one with Tonic. It was exhausting to compose for digital releases. I think films should always be explored over theatres and not OTT”, shares Gannguli whose Suna Hain for Sanak released over Disney+ Hotstar resonated well with the listeners.

Gannguli has numerous projects down the pipeline. He will be seen setting tune to tracks for Kolkatar Harry and a single for an upcoming film by Bollywood director Mohit Suri.