Rapper Dino James is only taking rapping to unchartered territories, surprising his fans each time. The young Indian rapper's Sunn and Feel Hain Ki Nahi, released by Sony Music India, is anything but cathartic. The two songs are sure to take listeners down the memory lane and teleport them to the experiences of the past.

While Sunn is composed, performed and written by Dino James, it features the gorgeous and talented Sanah Moidutty. Its music has been produced by Bluish Music (Nilesh Patel) and is mixed and mastered by Shadab Rayeen. On the other hand, Feel Hain Ki Nahi is performed, written and composed by Dino and its music has been produced by Saurabh Lokhande and it is mix and mastered by Shadab Rayeen.

Excited at the release of two of his songs, Dino says, "My idea of music is that it should be able to create nostalgia and memories. I have grown up on music that compels you to reflect and appreciate life. As I make music now, I primarily aim to offer listeners something that's relatable and can be heard on the loop. I am glad that Sunn and Feel Hain Ki Nahi are out now and I hope these songs stay with them."