Party starters Progressive Brothers aka Pro Bros spearheaded by Sunny Sharma and Karan Bhalla have started the year on the right notes. The duo has collaborated with the extremely popular singer-composer Raghu Dixit for their single Sajanaa which is striking chords with millions of music enthusiasts. The song is the first Punjabi number for all three artistes and the Pro Bros takes us through the song and its genesis here. Read on:

Pro Bros and Raghu Dixit coming together is big news for music enthusiasts, how did that happen?

We were doing a show together with Raghu Dixit in Kochi and we instantly loved his voice & style of singing when we saw him perform. So we connected but then, unfortunately, lockdown happened. We had shared a rough demo during that time with Raghu and he liked it. We were supposed to do two versions of it but we zeroed down on the Punjabi version and that’s how the collab happened.

Tell us more about the song.

Sajanaa is a fusion of indie-electronic music coming together with Punjabi. It’s one of its kind and it’s the first time we worked on a Punjabi song. In order to draw the correct sentiments, we did sessions together with Raghu to get every word and pronunciation right and were blown away by his commitment to perfect each and every line. Towards the end, we were really happy with the outcome of the project.

The music is as expected, arresting. Tell us more about the soundscape.

The song is a celebration of love with profound lyrics with the essence of electronic music. From the melody to vocal chops to groovy drums, we worked on all these aspects together to create this song.

The song has already hit 2 million. How do you two feel about that?

It’s an absolute honour for us to see the song doing so well & people loving it, we are feeling on top of the world.