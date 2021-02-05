It's easy to wonder where the music is coming from when you are at an electronic set. The artiste could be on his phone behind all the complex looking machines he’s using for all you know. To understand more about this art form and the science behind it we must adopt an exploratory character. Electronic music can be as engaging as an orchestra, as hard-hitting as a rock band, or so ambient it can put you to sleep. Introducing yourself to a completely new genre can be intimidating but very rewarding. If you’re a stranger to electronic music here’s a list of albums that can help you go down the electronic music path and discover a new experience:

The Museum of Consciousness, Shpongle

This English psychedelic electronic music group is notorious for being capable of producing dance-able music while also infusing a variety of musical styles and influences. This album features a huge plethora of sonic environments and continuously introduces new themes keeping the listener on their toes, using many electronic sounds and frequencies in the style of acid jazz, acid techno, and trance music. The album has been created to take us on a mystical journey into the ocean of our consciousness in Shpongleland.

Spira Mirabilis, Ajja

Swedish artiste Ajja SF Leu’s release under his Ajja alias Spira Mirabilis has a very soothing, un-aggressive, and gentle sound. It features small effects and sequences, guitar noodling, violins, piano’s, dreamy voice samples, acid lines, and soothing sound effects. The album is simple and effortless as the album progresses from quieter lush parts into vibrant and dynamic sections. The album is a futuristic classic and a must-have for everybody regardless of their musical taste.

Rossz Csillag Alatt Született, Venetian Snares

Canadian electronic musician Aaron Funk, commonly known as Venetian Snares is known for making intense music and a couple of dance-able tracks from time to time. The album came to life in Hungary when he was imagining himself as a pigeon on Kiraly Palota (Royal Palace). The album is a classical fusion featuring classical strings and brass with breakbeats. Rossz Csillag Alatt Született literally translates to 'born under the wrong star', and is a Hungarian expression which means 'cursed from birth'.

Unitas Multiplex, Audiosyntax

This psychedelic album by the German artiste Audiosyntax, is bundled with cyberpunk and organic elements. The album slowly progresses into fast dynamic and danceable beats that are sure to put one in a state of trance. It has a unique structure that evolves from drifting atmospheres to fast hypnotic rhythms. The sound design and synthesis are unparalleled and takes you on a dark hi-tech tale into distant worlds. A truly epic experience and one that is much deserving to be delved into. The album sets new standards to be achieved sonically, which delivers a unique canvas for the listener to paint on.

Arduous Recursion, Tenebral Cortex

French native Tenebral Cortex who is currently working with Geometric Corruption record label is a dark electronica artiste with an unpredictable sound. The album is dark IDM with a lightless form character associated with it. The soundscapes are created with glitches and what sounds like corrupt digital noise. Random effects contribute to a lucid sound that allows the listener to experience a state of chaos and harmony simultaneously.