BENGALURU-BASED BLACK Letters is known and loved for its signature style of alternative rock. The band takes inspiration from rock, dream-pop and electronic music, and has released three albums so far. This weekend, after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, Black Letters performs a live gig along with Cinema of Excess.



“It is our first show in such a long time. A year just disappeared into thin air. Initially, it felt like we’d lost touch, but then we started our regular jam sessions early this year. Now we can’t wait to play for everyone,” says frontman Sharath Narayan. He admits that this year was not great for the band but they made the most of it. “We had quite a lot of time on our hands to write new music and come up with a direction for our next album. We managed to have some fun creating music videos as well in spite of being in a tough financial situation. I think that’s the good part about working with friends. When the sh*t hits the fan, the roof stays intact,” he adds. In 2020, the band revisited some of its older songs and albums, reworked them with new collaborations with artistes such as Malfnktion, Disco Puppet and Oceantied. The new album was titled Still As You Remixes.



But now, at the gig, fans can expect the band to play two or three new numbers apart from their older and popular hits. “These new songs will be a part of the album that we plan to release soon. For the new album, we have refined several aspects of our process and it has been more organic and spontaneous. We have our young wizard Harikiran Menon joining us as our bass player,” Sharath says. Next on the cards for the band is this fourth studio album that they have been working on for the past few months, and they also have more shows lined up.

Rs. 300. Feb 5, 8 pm. At Rasta Cafe, Church Street

anagha@newindianexpress.com

@anaghzzz