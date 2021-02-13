Valentine's season is upon us and it's all about showing your loved ones how much you love them. Sometimes it can be tough expressing yourself to someone here are some songs that we’ve put together that can help you out. From soft rock ballads, jazzy songs, to pop there is something for everyone to enjoy. The list features romantic heavyweights like the Beatles, Eric Clapton, and Michael Jackson but also a couple of artistes you might have not heard of. The songs are sure to set the pace of your evening whether you want to slow dance or step it up and shake it to some groovy rock and pop.

Always With me Always with You, Joe Satriani

Instrumental music is like falling in between the words and searching for the light switch in the dark. This instrumental song doesn’t try to explain love but makes you feel it. This is the perfect song for you and your loved one to slow dance to this valentines day.

To Be With You, Mr Big

The ’90s is probably one of the best decade for love songs. This classic soft rock ballad from the ’90s was written by the vocalist Eric Martin to impress a girl he had fallen in love with, and emotes the feeling of falling in love for the first time as a cheesy teenager. A great song to express how obsessive you are about your better half.

Amour t’es La, Snarky Puppy Ft. Magda Giannikou

When it comes to love and romance it's best to say it in French. This song is a cheeky and playful love song that is bursting with humor and quirky sensibility. The groovy number is a great song to dance and prance around, and it emotes warm and sunny feelings immediately putting you in a good mood.

Wonderful Tonight, Eric Clapton

The ground Clapton walks on is worshiped by guitarists all over the world. This song is one of the most romantic songs of all time with distinctive guitar melodies and emotional lyrics. Clapton wrote this song while waiting on his girlfriend Pattie Boyd. It is the most perfect slow dance song and the best way to tell your lady she looks Wonderful Tonight so you are on time for dinner.

And I Love Her, The Beatles

This song was written by Paul McCartney for his girlfriend Jane Ashner when they were in London. It is a beautiful ballad and one that McCartney is very proud of. Especially the lines “Bright are the stars that shine, Dark is the sky, I know this love of mine, Will never die”. It deserves a spot on any list of love songs.

I’ll Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know, Blood Sweat and Tears

A cover of a classic by Donny Hathaway. The song tells a story from the standpoint of a regular man who will do anything he can to keep the woman he loves. Sometimes things work out and sometimes they don’t but he always tries to do what makes her happy.

Best Part, Daniel Caesar ft. HER

In the song, the artistes take on roles of lovers appreciating each other and explaining how essential the other person is to their being. Like coffee in the morning, sunshine in the rain, or water in the desert. They compare life to a movie and if it were so their time spent together would be the best part.

The Way You Make Me Feel, Michael Jackson

Is it even Valentine's Day without the King of Pop making an appearance? Given that it could have been any Michael Jackson song this chart-topping classic is sure to perk your evening right up and get you swaying to the beat.